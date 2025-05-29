Home Intruder Kills 15-Year-Old Girl, Injures Cousin In Tamil Nadu Village

A violent home invasion in Pulivalam village, Ranipet district, claimed the life of 15-year-old Janani and left her cousin Lakshya in a critical state on Wednesday. The attack occurred while the girls were at home with their elderly grandmother as Janani's father, weaver Jegathkumar, was at work.

Lakshya had been staying with the family during her summer vacation when the tragedy unfolded. The assault began when the grandmother temporarily left the girls alone to check the rooftop water tank. Seizing this opportunity, an unknown assailant entered the residence and barricaded himself inside by locking the door.

Janani's cries for assistance rang out as the intruder launched his attack, fatally wounding her with multiple stab wounds. Lakshya suffered severe injuries when she attempted to help her cousin, leaving her fighting for her life.

The girls' screams alerted nearby residents, who immediately rushed to help. The neighbors forced entry by breaking down the locked door and managed to subdue the attacker before contacting law enforcement. Local residents physically restrained the suspect until police arrived, preventing his escape from the scene.

Authorities have named 20-year-old Subramani as the perpetrator. He sustained injuries during his confrontation with the community members who overpowered him and is receiving medical care while under police custody.

Medical officials transported Janani's body to the District Government Hospital for autopsy examination, while Lakshya continues receiving intensive treatment for her life