Home loan fraud: CBI court gives three-year jail to 2 ex-officials of Pune bank

In a home loan fraud case, a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Pune sentenced two former officials of the Central Bank of India and a co-borrower to imprisonments varying from three to two years each, an official said on Sunday.

Delivering its order on sentence, the Special Court on Saturday sent Nandkishore Khairnar, the then Central Bank of India Manager from the Pimpri Branch in Pune, and Ravi Bhushan Prasad, the then Assistant Manager of the bank, to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for three years with a fine of Rs 75,000 each, the CBI said in a statement.

Accused Priyanka Prashant Vispute, who had applied for a housing loan of Rs 18.75 lakh with her husband, was sentenced to RI for two years with a fine of Rs 25,000.

The Special Court held the three convicts guilty of cheating the bank by sanctioning and availing the loan using forged documents and thereby causing a loss to the Central Bank of India's Pimpri branch to the tune of Rs 24.54 lakh, the statement added.

The CBI registered the case immediately on February 17, 2016, against Rakesh Jaiswal, the then Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the Central Bank of India, and borrowers -- Dhiraj Ghanshamdas Chachlani, Karan Rohit Gulati, Rajesh Shishupal Pangal, Prashant Laxman Vispute/Priyanka Prashant Vispute, Pramod Gopalrao Patil/Gopal Daulatrao Patil, Shrinath Sudhakar Chabukswar and Sudhakar Tukaram Chabukswar.

After investigation, six charge sheets were filed for different conspiracies.

In a special case, the charge was that Rakesh Jaiswal, Prashant Laxman Vispute (borrower), Priyanka Prashant Vispute (co-borrower), Nandkishore Khairnar, and Ravi Bhushan Prasad, the then Assistant Manager of the Central Bank of India's Pimpri branch in Pune, hatched a criminal conspiracy with each other in the matter of sanctioning of housing loan on the basis of forged documents.

Two accused, AGM Rakesh Jaiswal and Prashant Laxman Vispute (borrower) died during the trial and charges were abated against them.