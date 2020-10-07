Hon’ble Speaker Shri Ram Niwas Goel supports warriors at virtual Covid Soldier Awards 

New Delhi: We all know how Covid-19 has changed the lifestyle with difficult times for millions. With a lot of negative vibes around - a small appreciation can definitely bring change in these sad times.

Fashion designer Pooja Motwani, the founder-director of My Rajasthan Concept, Rahat Aid Foundation organised 'Covid Soldiers Awards' a virtual award show where she facilitated real heroes who are doing good to society by helping many since years and also in the pandemic time. "We honoured those who have achieved a lot in their life on their own and have helped those facing difficulties also during Corona period," says, Pooja Motwani.

The virtual award show had 30 guests & 50 awardees from across the globe. Hon'ble Speaker Shri Ram Niwas Goel from Delhi Legislative Assembly was the chief guest of the event.

The show had guests from various platforms like singers, dancers, actors, makeup artists, pilots, air hostesses, doctors, tarot card readers, social workers from across the globe.

The jury panel for this award included Rita Gangwani, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, Dr Sharad Kohli and DJ Lemon. Bollywood singers Shibani Kashyap and Jagdish Chandra were VIP guests of this virtual award event.

Rishi Miglani, Swati Mehrotra, Sandeep Marwah, Nitika Panjwani, Karan Singh Chhabra, Rajiv Arora, Bhavna Jagwani, Sandeep Marwah, Nikita Arya, actor Nasir Abdullah were the guest of honour for the event. Singer Sulabh Nagpal gave a commendable live performance. Everyone associated with this event joined the 6 hours live event with Dj Kj performed followed By Ganesh Vandana Music.