Hope constitutional democracy will be restored in Bangladesh: Indian leaders on BNP win

New Delhi: Indian political leaders across parties reacted to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) decisive win in the 13th parliamentary elections, expressing hope for the restoration of democracy, regional stability, and stronger bilateral ties.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “His mother has governed Bangladesh and won elections. Based on her past work and conduct, he will restore democracy. Bangladesh has been pushed into turmoil, with protests taking place, democracy being misused, and attempts at internal destabilisation. Bad influences from countries such as Pakistan will hopefully be thwarted, and relations with India, also bitter, will improve. Minorities were targeted, and we hope they will be treated properly, and constitutional democracy will be restored. I wish him all the best.”

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC noted, “In any democracy, there are wins and losses, but since the BNP has won, the respected Prime Minister has congratulated its leadership. On behalf of our leader, Eknath Shinde, as well, we hope for a progressive, democratic and inclusive Bangladesh, so that infiltration stops and development takes place. As a neighbouring country, it is in the national interest of both them and us that national security is ensured.”

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo added that India always welcomes the return of democracy wherever it happens.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said, "The results of the Bangladesh election have come. The people of Bangladesh have given a strong reply to extremism. The narrative being spread across the world that the situation and environment in Bangladesh were deteriorating has been disproved.”

The BNP and its alliance claimed a decisive victory in the elections, according to local media citing unofficial results. The BNP-led alliance secured 210 seats, comfortably surpassing the majority threshold, paving the way for the formation of a new government.

Citing party sources, Bangladeshi daily Jugantor reported that BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is set to become Prime Minister, marking the return of a male PM to Bangladesh after nearly 35 years. The BNP was heading for a decisive landslide victory, and the Jamaat-e-Islami was likely to settle at a distant second position.

Earlier, Tarique had expressed confidence after casting his vote, stating he was “100 per cent hopeful” of victory.

He assumed leadership of the BNP following the death of his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, last December. Tarique is also the son of former President Ziaur Rahman, founder of BNP. Celebrations erupted across Bangladesh following the results, with Tarique poised to lead the nation as Prime Minister.