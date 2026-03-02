Hospitality industry members urged to act as ‘tourism ambassadors’

Puri: TheHotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha on Sunday urged the State and Central governments to develop large-scale theme parks and integrated entertainment destinations, along with a Greenfield airport at Puri, to boost the hospitality and tourism sectors. The proposals were made at the association’s 40th annual celebration, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who called on members of the hospitality industry to become ‘Tourism Ambassadors’ for the overall growth of the sector.

Taking to X, Parida said: “…This association has been playing a pivotal role in enriching Odisha’s hospitality industry. Through their efforts, not only has the tourism sector flourished, but the impact has also contributed significantly to the development of other sectors, playing a major role in the State’s economic progress. Alongside developing tourist sites as travel destinations, caravan tourism is now being emphasised to enhance tourists’ experiences.”

To take this process further, Parida urged the hotel owners, businesspeople, and workers associated with the hospitality industry to become ‘Tourism Ambassadors’. Puri MP Sambit Patra and local MLA Sunil Mahanty also attended the function. Addressing the function, association chairman J K Mohanty highlighted Odisha’s strong opportunity to develop large-scale theme parks and integrated entertainment destinations.

“Drawing inspiration from global leaders such as The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios, the association urges the State government to explore signing a strategic MoU for establishing a world-class mega theme park in Odisha,” Mohanty said.

HRAO, a tour and travel body operating in the State for four decades, proposed that an official study-tour delegation, including industry representatives, may visit the United States to facilitate discussions. In an effort to meet the goal, HRAO also appealed to BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra to take proactive steps in coordination with the Union Tourism Ministry to attract this transformational project to Odisha, leveraging the advantages of the present double-engine government.

The association further suggested Sipasarubali (Samuka) beach in Puri as the preferred location for the mega tourism project, noting that land has already been identified for the proposed international airport. The theme park and airport, HRAO observed, would create powerful synergies for high-value tourism growth.

The association also advocated for proper safeguarding of Shree Jagannath Temple while planning the proposed airport and observed that utmost care must be taken to protect the structural safety and sanctity of the 12th century shrine in Puri. The association further recommended that the Mahaparinirvan Express train operating from New Delhi to Bodh Gaya be extended up to Puri to boost Buddhist tourist inflow into Odisha.