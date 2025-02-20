House collapses in Gujarat's Gondal, three rescued

Gondal: Three people were rescued from the debris of the house that collapsed in Sahajanand Nagar in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Thursday.

The incident occurred during renovation work of the house in Gondal, after which locals and authorities launched a rescue operation.

All three were pulled out safely, of whom, one was hospitalised for treatment.

The incident caused chaos in the area, but quick-thinking residents alerted officials and joined the rescue efforts.

Emergency teams, including the Fire Department, police, and municipal authorities, rushed to the scene. A crane was deployed to remove the rubble.

The rescued individuals were identified as Sunil Vardhani, his wife Usha, and his mother Mitaben.

While Sunil and Ushaben escaped unhurt, Mitaben was shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

High-ranking officials, including police officers, the local MLA, and municipal representatives, visited the site to assess the damage.

Authorities have now launched an investigation into the structural integrity and safety measures of the under-renovation house to prevent future tragedies.

Building collapses in Gujarat have been a cause for concern, with several incidents reported in recent years.

In July 2024, a six-storeyed building in Surat's Sachin area collapsed, resulting in seven fatalities and multiple injuries.

Earlier, in October 2022, the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat led to 141 deaths.

The Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) has been proactive in formulating policies and guidelines to mitigate such disasters.

Established after the 2001 earthquake, GSDMA aims to enhance the state's resilience against various hazards through comprehensive planning and capacity building.

In addition to structural collapses, Gujarat faces challenges from natural disasters.

For instance, in August 2024, heavy rain led to severe flooding in coastal regions, resulting in at least 28 deaths and the evacuation of over 18,000 residents. The deluge disrupted power supplies and posed significant challenges to the affected communities.

To address these multifaceted challenges, the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) has been instrumental in capacity development and disaster risk reduction.

In its 2023-24 annual report, GIDM highlighted its commitment to building resilience through training programmes, policy formulation, and community engagement.