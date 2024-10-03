House for Kejriwal finalised in Lutyens Delhi: AAP

New Delhi: A house has been finalised in New Delhi area for the AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal where he will move along with his family in the next one to two days, vacating the official residence of Delhi chief minister at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, the AAP said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal is likely to move in with his family in one of the two official bungalows allotted to the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on Feroz Shah Road near Mandi House, sources in the party claimed.

The two bungalows are just a few metres away to the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, they said. Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi chief minister earlier this month, said that he would vacate the official Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri period. The auspicious Hindu festival commences from Thursday. “Kejriwal will leave the official CM residence in next 1-2 days, as a house has been finalised for him and his family,” the party said in a statement without disclosing location of the new accommodation. Kejriwal will live with his family in the New Delhi constituency represented by him in the Delhi Assembly, the party said. Earlier, the AAP also demanded the Central government to provide an official residence to Kejriwal as the chief of a national party. Meanwhile, Kejriwal paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi on his birth anniversary and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to Gandhian ideals of equality and inclusiveness, known as ‘SarvjanSambhaav’.

Kejriwal highlighted the strides made by the AAP government in Delhi towards realising Gandhi’s vision of a harmonious society where quality education, healthcare and essential services transcend barriers of caste and religion. In a video shared on social media, Kejriwal expressed pride in how the AAP government has transformed Delhi into a model city where the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi are gradually coming to life. “Gandhiji’s dream was of a country where every child gets good education, every sick person gets good treatment, and where people of all castes and religions live together in harmony,” Kejriwal said. The AAP chief pointed to achievements in Delhi, such as world-class schools, 24x7 essential services, affordable electricity, potable water access, and employment opportunities for the youth.