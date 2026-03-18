HP budget to be tabled in Assembly on March 21

The Himachal Pradesh budget for the year 2026-27 will be presented in the assembly on March 21, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Tuesday. Addressing mediapersons, he said there would be 13 sittings in the second phase of the budget session, to be held between March 18 and April 2. In the first phase of the budget session held between February 16 and 18, three sittings were held. Discussions on the budget estimates will take place from March 23 to 25, while deliberations on demands for grants and cut motions are scheduled between March 27 and 30, he said, adding that the discussion on the governor’s address would be held on March 18, 19 and 20.

The speaker further said a total of 834 questions has been received, including 665 starred and 169 unstarred questions. Eight issues would be raised under Rule 62 (calling attention), three under Rule 101 (private member’s resolution) and five under Rule 130 (motion for discussion on matters of public interest). Most of the questions asked by the legislators pertain to the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi, the transition of schools from the state board to the CBSE, construction of roads and bridges, detailed project reports (DPRs) for sanctioned roads, and upgradation of colleges, schools, and health institutions within the state.