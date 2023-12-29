Live
- Mahila University agreement with EUSAI
- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
Just In
HP: Chintpurni traders protest against passenger ropeway
Hundreds of traders from the Chintpurni area in Una district shut their shops to carry out a procession through the main bazaar in protest against a passenger ropeway to the Mata Chintpurni temple.
They closed the market on Wednesday and sat on strike near Baba Maidas House, a statement issued by the traders’ body on Thursday said. The protest came in response to a 1.1-km aerial ropeway proposed to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 76.50 crore.
The ropeway, which would transport 700 passengers per hour in each direction, is aimed at enhancing the pilgrims’ experience. The state government had recently handed over a ‘Letter of Award’ for the development of the project to a company.
The Trade Board said that the distance to the temple is only 1 km and the ropeway will destroy the businesses of thousands of shopkeepers. The temple administration keeps golf carts for the movement of elderly, disabled, and sick who come to the temple. Traders said that the ropeway construction would also hamper the movement of vehicular movement from the villages.