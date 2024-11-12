HP Guv calls Lavi Mela a melting pot of cultures

Shimla : The Lavi Mela has become a “melting pot” where different cultures and ideas converge echoing the rich legacy of the region, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Monday while inaugurating the four-day international fair at Rampur in Shimla district.

“This historic event, deeply rooted in our heritage, is not only a celebration of trade but also a vibrant festival uniting tradition, community and cultural exchange,” Shukla told the gathering, as per a statement issued here.

Describing the fair as a “melting pot” where different cultures and ideas converge with Rampur as the centre for commerce and friendship, the governor highlighted the fair’s centuries-old role as a hub for the fusion of trade and culture. “The fair continues to offer economic opportunities and reinforce social ties, besides showcasing the diverse traditions of the state and the country,” the governor said.

He also praised the cultural troupes coming from across the country for their efforts to exemplify unity in diversity by displaying their distinct cultural performances on a common platform.

The unique handicrafts, woollen textiles and dry fruits displayed in the fair provide the artisans and farmers with valuable opportunities to sell their produce, Shukla said, adding that just like Kumbh Mela, the Lavi fair also encourages cultural recognition by enduring a spirit of unity.

Earlier, the governor offered prayers at the Mata Bhimakali temple here for the happiness and prosperity of the state and its people. He also inaugurated exhibitions organised by various departments and organisations, showing keen interest in their efforts. Various folk dance groups performed on this occasion.