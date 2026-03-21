HP registers 8.3% growth in 2025-26 despite financial constraints

Himachal Pradesh recorded an 8.3 per cent real increase in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and a 10.1 per cent rise in nominal growth in 2025-26 despite various challenges like acute financial constraints, cut in Revenue deficit grants, and heavy losses due to natural calamities.

The GSDP at current prices rose to Rs 2,30,587 crore in 2025-26 from Rs 2,09,385 crore in the preceding fiscal and the growth at constant prices (2011-12) recorded at Rs 1,44,656 crore, exhibiting an 8.3 per cent in 2025-26 increase in 2025-26 against 6.4 per cent, according to the Economic Survey for 2025-26, tabled by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the assembly on Friday.

The per capita income (PCI) increased to Rs 2,83,626 in 2025-26 from Rs 2,58,196 in 2024-25, reflecting a growth of 9.8 per cent, consistently above the national average of Rs 2,19,575.

The services sector dominated and contributed 46.3 per cent of Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in 2025-26, becoming the leading growth driver with 8.6 per cent real growth in

2025-26, followed by the secondary sector (39.4 per cent) and primary sector (14.3 per cent).

The agriculture and allied sector witnessed a substantial increase of about 45 per cent from Rs 22,428 crore (current prices) in 2021-22 to Rs 32,415 crore in 2025-26, while the crop sector showed marked improvement during the same period and went up from Rs 13,722 crore to Rs 18,515 crore in 2025-26.

The industrial sector’s contribution to GSVA at constant prices was estimated at Rs 2,66,324 crore (39.96 per cent) in 2025-26, a growth of 7.7 per cent over the previous year.