HP to Cut 4,000–6,000 Jobs by 2028 as AI Costs Rise and Market Pressures Grow
HP has announced plans to cut 4,000–6,000 jobs by 2028 to reduce costs, expand AI use, and stay competitive.
Why HP Is Cutting Jobs
HP’s CEO said many teams may be affected.
This includes product development, operations, and customer support.
HP wants to stay competitive as costs rise.
The company expects to save $1 billion in three years.
HP has cut jobs before.
Earlier this year, it removed 1,000–2,000 employees.
Three years ago, it also cut 4,000–6,000 jobs.
AI PCs Are Growing, But Costs Are High
More than 30% of HP’s PCs now have AI features.
These devices are becoming popular.
But memory chips are becoming expensive.
This is hurting HP’s profit margins.
To control costs, HP will:
Add new suppliers
Reduce memory where possible
Increase prices when needed
Diversify its supply chain
Impact on Earnings
HP expects yearly profit to be $2.90–$3.20 per share.
Q1 profit is expected to be 73–81 cents per share.
In Q4, HP earned $14.6 billion, slightly better than expected.
PC sales grew 8%.
Shifting Production Away From China
HP has moved most North American manufacturing out of China.
This helps avoid tariffs and supply chain risks.
