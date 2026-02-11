Humayun Kabir lays bricks for proposed mosque in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Suspended Trinamool Congress leader and Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir on Wednesday laid bricks at the site of the proposed 'Babri'-style mosque at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district.

The Bharatpur MLA stood at the foundation site and warned of a siege of the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) on February 14.

On Tuesday evening, the Bharatpur MLA alleged that the Murshidabad Superintendent of Police had hired a contract killer to eliminate him. Humayun Kabir, therefore, warned that one lakh supporters would lay siege to the SP’s office.

It may be noted that Humayun Kabir’s proposed ‘Babri’-style mosque is being constructed on 11 bighas of land. Lakhs of bricks, cement, sand and iron rods have been deposited at the site since the foundation stone laying ceremony was held in December last year.

Standing on the mosque premises, Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir reiterated his call for a march of one lakh supporters to surround the office of the District Superintendent of Police on February 14.

He said: “On February 14, the SP office will be surrounded from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. I will not give any notice. I will take one lakh people.”

Humayun Kabir also announced that he would take out a procession on Thursday morning. It is learnt that the procession will start from the mosque premises and proceed towards the Beldanga Barua intersection.

The work of constructing the mosque commenced on Wednesday. The suspended Trinamool leader said that it would take two years to complete the construction work.

Meanwhile, lorries carrying construction materials were halted along the National Highway from 9 a.m. District Superintendent of Police Dhritiman Sarkar said: “The lorries carrying goods were parked on the side of the National Highway in Berhampur. There was heavy police deployment. No untoward incident took place.”

Humayun Kabir was suspended from the Trinamool Congress after he decided to lay the foundation stone of the ‘Babri Masjid’-styled mosque in Murshidabad district’s Beldanga. The event was held on December 6 amid reservations expressed by the Trinamool Congress leadership.



