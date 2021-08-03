Hundreds Of Kerala Travelers Are Being Sent Back From Karnataka Due To lack Of RT-PCR Report

On Monday, hundreds of commuters from Kerala were turned back by Dakshina Kannada police at the Talapady borderdue to a lack of RT-PCR reports. The travellers from Kerala initiated a 'road roko' protest against the Karnataka government's decision to make the Covid negative report mandatory at the location.



According to the passengers, the change has harmed the residents of Kasaragod, who rely on Mangaluru for jobs, medical care, and education. They demanded that the district authorities conduct Covid testing at Talapady and allow them to reach Mangaluru. Despite this, the police had statedthat they would file a complaint against those who stopped the route. While covid tests were being conducted at the Talapady border by the DK district administration until Monday morning.

As per DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra, those who develop any kind ofsymptoms are given a RAT test and, if foundpositive, will be sent back. No one from Kerala will be permitted to enter Mangaluru without an RT-PCR test report. He stated that extra security will be dispatched to enforce and tighten the regulations.

However, thestudents from Kerala who had travelled to Talapady to take Mangaluru University examinations were permitted to enter after presenting their hall ticket and college identification card.

Meanwhile, due tothe steep riseof fresh covidcases in Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government made it essential for all persons entering the state from these states to have negative RT-PCR certifications fromJuly 31. It was also clarified that the negative reportsshould not be older than 72 hours, regardless of vaccinationstatus. The new regulations had been mademandatory for all thetravellers arriving in Karnataka by flight, bus, train, or personal conveyance from Kerala or Maharashtra must have the certificate. While the people who are insevere emergency situations includingdeath in the family, medical treatment, and so likewill have their swabs obtained when they arrive in Karnataka.