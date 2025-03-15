Husain Dalwai defends Tushar Gandhi, calls Waqf Bill an attack on Muslim rights

Mumbai: Senior Maharashtra Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Husain Dalwai has come out in strong support of Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, over his recent remarks against RSS.

Speaking to IANS, Dalwai said, "I have said it before, and I reiterate it today -- RSS is a terrorist organisation. All kinds of wrong things are taught in their shakhas. In these shakhas, they even shoot at photographs of Mahatma Gandhi. Tushar Gandhi has not said anything inappropriate."

Dalwai even urged the authorities to provide him with security. "Tushar Gandhi's life is in danger. The police must ensure his protection," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tushar Gandhi courted controversy at the unveiling of a statue of the late Gandhian P. Gopinathan Nair at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram by referring to the BJP and the RSS as “dangerous and insidious enemies” who have entered Kerala.

On the proposed Waqf Bill, Dalwai accused the government of using it as a tool to target the Muslim community. "This bill is being introduced to deprive Muslims of their mosques and properties. The government's intention is to seize land and homes belonging to Muslims. Many opposition parties, including the INDIA bloc, are united in opposing this bill," he told IANS.

Dalwai also backed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's criticism of the bill, saying, "We firmly oppose this bill and stand with Owaisi's views on the matter," he asserted.

Responding to Owaisi's recent remarks attacking the RSS and BJP, particularly concerning Veer Savarkar, Dalwai reiterated allegations against the Hindutva ideologue. "Owaisi's comments are true. Veer Savarkar wrote many objectionable things about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and even about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When Jawaharlal Nehru became aware of these writings, he took steps to remove them. Why is Devendra Fadnavis not doing the same today?" Dalwai questioned.

He further alleged that the RSS does not hold Shivaji Maharaj in high regard. "The people of RSS never considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a king; they view him merely as a professional," he claimed.

Addressing the issue of historical figures, Dalwai cautioned against glorifying the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Criticising Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, Dalwai remarked, "Muslims should not praise Aurangzeb. He was a cruel ruler. Abu Azmi should read history and understand this."

Dalwai also supported Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's controversial comparison between the current BJP-led government and Aurangzeb's regime. "Aurangzeb's rule was tyrannical, but it was the rule of a monarch. Today, we live in a democracy, yet the BJP government behaves as if it is above democratic norms. Their governance is worse than Aurangzeb's rule," Dalwai told IANS.



