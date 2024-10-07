Hyderabad CSMP to be included in AMRUT 2.0 - Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's appeal to Union Minister Khattar for support on Metro Rail Phase 2

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has appealed to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, to include Hyderabad’s Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) under AMRUT 2.0 or consider it as a special project. The Chief Minister met Union Minister Khattar on Monday in Delhi, explaining that Hyderabad’s historic city is still operating with an outdated sewerage system, which is inadequate for present needs. He further brought to the Minister’s attention the lack of proper sewerage systems in nearby municipalities.



Highlighting the need for Hyderabad and its surrounding municipalities to achieve 100% wastewater treatment to maintain the city’s global standards of living, CM Revanth Reddy informed the Union Minister that a DPR (Detailed Project Report) has been prepared for the CSMP, covering Hyderabad and 27 nearby municipalities. The plan spans 7,444 kilometers with an estimated cost of ₹17,212.69 crore. The Chief Minister handed over the DPR to Minister Khattar, requesting financial assistance through AMRUT 2.0 or by recognizing it as a special project.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that the Musi River runs for 55 kilometers through Hyderabad, with 110 kilometers of sewage draining into the river. To prevent this, a DPR has been prepared for constructing trunk sewers, large-size box drains, and new sewage treatment plants at a cost of ₹4,000 crore. The Chief Minister submitted this DPR to the Union Minister, seeking approval and swift permission to commence the work.

Regarding the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2, CM Revanth Reddy informed Minister Khattar that DPRs have been completed for several corridors, including Nagole to Shamshabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (36.8 km), Raidurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MG Bus Station to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km), and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km), totaling 76.4 kilometers. The estimated cost of the expansion is ₹24,269 crore. CM Revanth Reddy proposed a 50.







