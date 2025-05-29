Hyderabad IT Startup Appoints Dog as Chief Happiness Officer to Reduce Workplace Stress

We all know how stressful a corporate job can be. In IT companies especially, employees are constantly juggling targets, meetings, and project deadlines, which only adds to their stress levels. During such times, it's essential to take short breaks and find ways to reduce stress for better health and well-being.

In this context, a Hyderabad-based IT startup has come up with an innovative idea. The company has appointed a Chief Happiness Officer to help employees unwind during working hours. What’s new about that? Here’s the twist — the role has been assigned to a golden retriever dog named Denver!

The startup, Harvesting Robotics, provides farmers with laser-based weeding technology solutions. One of its co-founders, Rahul, shared the update on his LinkedIn account. He mentioned that Denver, the newly appointed Chief Happiness Officer, may not be writing any code — but he’s already winning the hearts of the team. Denver’s full-time job is to lift spirits, reduce stress, and energize employees throughout the day.

This move highlights the importance of companies paying attention not just to productivity, but also to employee emotional well-being and mental health. The initiative has received positive responses online, with many people appreciating the unique approach.

Big tech companies like Google and Amazon have long adopted pet-friendly policies in the workplace. According to the Human Animal Bond Research Institute, 91% of employees in pet-friendly offices are more engaged, and 87% are more likely to stay with their employer.
















