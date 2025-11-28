  1. Home
Hyderabad Silver Price Today (28 Nov 2025): Rate Rises to ₹183/g & ₹1,83,000/kg

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 11:43 AM IST
Silver price in Hyderabad today, 28 November 2025, stands at ₹183 per gram and ₹1,83,000 per kg.

Silver is trading higher today in Hyderabad.

The price is:

₹183 per gram

₹1,83,000 per kilogram

Recent movement: Silver moved up by ₹3 per gram and ₹3,000 per kg since yesterday.

Why the Increase?

Many buyers, jewellers and traders in Hyderabad are active today.

Higher demand and market fluctuations pushed the price up.

Investors are choosing silver for savings, gifting and trading.

Easy Price Breakdown

Today’s updated silver prices:

1 gram: ₹183

8 grams: ₹1,464

10 grams: ₹1,830

100 grams: ₹18,300

1 kg: ₹1,83,000

All weight categories show a rise today.

