Hyundai regrets offence caused to people of India after Kashmir tweet

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said that it does not comment on political or religious issues in any particular region. The statement comes following a backlash on social media after a dealer of Hyundai in Pakistan posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir.

"Ït is clearly against Hyundai Motor's policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorised Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts," Hyundai said in a statement.

A Twitter account of a Hyundai dealer in Pakistan with handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial had posted a message supporting Kashmir Solidarity day, supporting what it called as"struggle for freedom".

Following it,#BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India with users calling for a boycott of its products in India after the tweet. Twitter users in the country have made similar calls in the past, seeking to boycott Chinese goods after a border clash between the two countries in 2020.

In its statement, Hyundai said that it has been investing in India for decades and remains committed to Indian customers.

"We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," the carmaker said.

In December last year, the automaker announced plans to invest around Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028.