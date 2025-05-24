‘I Left the Richest Country for This’: Qatari Teen’s India Praise Sparks Online Backlash

A Qatari teenager’s attempt to praise India’s hustle culture has sparked a heated online debate, with critics accusing him of being tone-deaf and patronizing.

Mohammad Jueitem, a 17-year-old who refers to himself as an "international entrepreneur," posted a video on social media explaining why he chose to leave Qatar — often ranked among the richest nations globally — to live and work in India. The video, which has garnered over 11,000 views, was intended to celebrate India’s energy, ambition, and work ethic. Instead, it triggered a wave of critical responses.

“I left the richest country in the world to live here in India,” Jueitem says in the clip. He contrasts what he describes as the “comfortable and predictable” life in Qatar with India’s high-energy environment. “Everyone is working tirelessly… This is persistence, passion, and discipline,” he adds.

However, not everyone saw the post as a compliment. Social media users quickly pushed back, with some accusing Jueitem of romanticizing economic hardship and using India’s challenges as content for personal gain.

“No one’s begging you to stay,” one user wrote. Another criticized the video as exploitative: “You came here to make money, not a documentary.” Others called out perceived foreign savior narratives, with comments such as, “After white saviours, we now have Arab saviours. Cool.”

One particularly pointed critique read, “India is more comfortable for you because of white privilege,” referencing broader concerns over how foreign nationals — particularly from wealthier countries — experience a different level of access and comfort in India.

Despite the backlash, Jueitem has remained positive, stating that he is currently working on a startup called “COSMOS,” which he describes as having significant growth potential and a mission to make a meaningful impact.

The controversy highlights the fine line between admiration and appropriation in how outsiders frame their experiences in India — and the sensitivities that arise when narratives from abroad intersect with local realities.