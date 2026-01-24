I will have FOMO, says Sunita Williams on Moon mission

Kozhikode: Her 608 days in orbit were clearly not enough. Just retired NASA astronaut Sunita Williams says the upcoming Moon mission under the Artemis programme will give her FOMO even while she finds joy exploring Earth and all the places she glimpsed from up there in the sky.

On the inaugural evening of the Kerala Literature Festival on Thursday, a half moon shimmered over the water as if listening in and hundreds of people thronged to hear Williams as she reflected on her 27-year career -- the awe of seeing Earth from orbit, the teamwork that built the ISS and the simple joys she missed in space.