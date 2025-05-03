IAF Conducts Historic "Land and Go" Aircraft Exercise On Ganga Expressway

The Indian Air Force (IAF) executed a groundbreaking "land and go" exercise Friday on a dedicated 3.5-kilometer section of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, showcasing exceptional aerial precision and military readiness.

This landmark demonstration featured an impressive lineup of frontline aircraft, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29, Mirage-2000, and Jaguar fighters, alongside AN-32 and C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft and MI-17 helicopters. Through carefully orchestrated practice runs and live demonstrations, the Air Force displayed both combat capabilities and disaster response preparedness.

The comprehensive exercise incorporated low fly-pasts and various landing and takeoff maneuvers, conducted in separate day and night phases to evaluate operational effectiveness under different conditions. The thunderous engines and precise formations captivated spectators, including local villagers and hundreds of schoolchildren who gathered to witness the impressive display.

Live commentary throughout the event provided educational insights about each aircraft's capabilities and functions, enhancing the audience's understanding of the demonstration. A particularly remarkable segment occurred after dark, when the IAF performed a rare night landing operation between 9 PM and 10 PM, highlighting their advanced night operation proficiency.

The demonstration utilized a specially constructed segment of the Ganga Expressway designed to serve as an emergency airstrip for military operations. Officials noted that this dual-purpose infrastructure will be vital for both defense logistics and disaster relief efforts.

The 594-kilometer Ganga Expressway, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj and scheduled for inauguration by November 2025, now features India's first expressway-integrated airstrip fully equipped for 24-hour fighter operations. Security measures include 250 CCTV cameras along the stretch, enabling real-time monitoring and rapid response during emergencies.