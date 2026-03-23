IAF Staffer Arrested For Espionage, Linked To Pakistan-Based Network

A civilian staff member at an Indian Air Force station has been arrested on charges of sharing sensitive military information with handlers linked to Pakistan, in what investigators describe as part of a broader espionage network operating within the country.

The arrest was made by Rajasthan Intelligence after a months-long investigation that began earlier this year with the detention of another suspect. During questioning, the initial accused reportedly revealed connections that led authorities to Sumit Kumar.

Kumar, 36, hails from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and was employed as a Multi-Tasking Staff member at the Air Force Station in Chabua, located in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. Officials allege that he exploited his position to access confidential information and pass it on to Pakistani contacts through social media platforms.

A joint operation involving Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence led to his detention in Assam, after which he was brought to Jaipur for further interrogation. Authorities claim he had been in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives since 2023 and was allegedly sharing information in exchange for money.

During questioning, investigators found that Kumar had leaked crucial details related to Air Force installations, including locations of fighter aircraft and missile systems, as well as sensitive information about personnel. He is also accused of assisting in setting up social media accounts for Pakistani handlers using mobile numbers registered in his name.

The case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials believe the incident points to a larger, organised espionage network, and further investigations are underway to identify other individuals involved.