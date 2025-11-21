  1. Home
IAF Tejas Jet Crashes at Dubai Air Show: Pilot Dies, Inquiry Launched

  • Created On:  21 Nov 2025 5:41 PM IST
IAF Tejas Jet Crashes at Dubai Air Show: Pilot Dies, Inquiry Launched
Representational Image.
A tragic crash at the Dubai Air Show claimed the life of an IAF Tejas pilot. The accident shocked onlookers as black smoke rose from the scene.

An IAF Tejas jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show.

The crash happened at 2:10 pm.

Black smoke was seen near the airport.

The pilot died in the crash.

The IAF said it is very sad.

The IAF said it supports the pilot’s family.

A court of inquiry will find out why the jet crashed.

The Tejas is a single-seat fighter jet made by HAL.

The jet crashed during an air display.

