IAF Tejas Jet Crashes at Dubai Air Show: Pilot Dies, Inquiry Launched

An IAF Tejas jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show.

The crash happened at 2:10 pm.

Black smoke was seen near the airport.

The pilot died in the crash.

The IAF said it is very sad.

The IAF said it supports the pilot’s family.

A court of inquiry will find out why the jet crashed.

The Tejas is a single-seat fighter jet made by HAL.

The jet crashed during an air display.