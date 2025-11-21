IAF Tejas Jet Crashes at Dubai Air Show: Pilot Dies, Inquiry Launched
A tragic crash at the Dubai Air Show claimed the life of an IAF Tejas pilot. The accident shocked onlookers as black smoke rose from the scene.
An IAF Tejas jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show.
The crash happened at 2:10 pm.
Black smoke was seen near the airport.
The pilot died in the crash.
The IAF said it is very sad.
The IAF said it supports the pilot’s family.
A court of inquiry will find out why the jet crashed.
The Tejas is a single-seat fighter jet made by HAL.
The jet crashed during an air display.
An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 21, 2025
IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.
A court of inquiry is being…