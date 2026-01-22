IAF’s ‘Op Sindoor’ formation to be show-stealer in R-Day flypast

New Delhi: The IAF aircraft’s "Operation Sindoor" formation, demonstrating air power and precision that embodies the air force’s theme "Achook, Abhedya va Sateek”, will be the showpiece of the Republic Day flypast, an official said on Thursday.

The flypast will feature 29 aircraft, comprising 16 fighters, 4 transport, and 9 helicopters, operating from six different bases, said the Defence Ministry official.

Organised into eight distinct formations, the flypast will commence with the Dhwaj formation, where four Mi-17 IV helicopters will carry the National Flag alongside the flags of the three services, said a Defence Ministry statement.

The display will showcase the capabilities of the Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft, complemented by strategic assets which will include the C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft.

Attack helicopters, such as the IAF's ALH MK IV and the Indian Army's ALH WSI, Apache and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will also participate in the flypast showcasing jointmanship, said an official statement.

The IAF marching contingent will be representing a distinguished blend of tradition and modernity.

Composed of 144 young Air Warriors selected from across the service in recognition of their exemplary military bearing, the contingent has undergone weeks of rigorous training to honour a legacy of pride and glory, while steadfastly upholding the core values of the IAF, said the statement.

The IAF marching contingent will be led by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar, with Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhary, Flight Lieutenant Prakhar Chandrakar and Flight Lieutenant Dinesh as Supernumerary Officers.

The IAF Band, led by Sergeant Charles Antony Daniel, will be supporting the marching contingent. The band comprises of 72 elite musicians, including 57 Agniveervayu and 9 Agniveervayu women (who are being introduced for the first time), along with 3 Drum Majors.

As the band passes the Presidential dais, it will perform the tune "Sound Barrier," showcasing its versatility and the modern composition of the Force.

The theme for the Veteran's Tableau will be "Sangram se Rashtra Nirman Tak" (From Battle to Nation Building), said the statement.

The front portion of the tableau features the Amar Jawan Jyoti, 3D models of historical war machines, which include the T-55 and Vijayant Tank, Hunter, MiG-21, Mirage and Jaguar aircraft, INS Mysore and INS Rajput, and representations from the 1965, 1971 wars and 1999 Kargil Operation Vijay.

The rear portion highlights the role of veterans in national development, focusing on their voluntary efforts in flood relief, medical services, education and the 'Make in India' initiative, said the statement.



