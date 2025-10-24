IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team lights up Gujarat's Mehsana skies

Mehsana: The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) captivated audiences at Mehsana Airfield with an air show organised as part of the Centre's national celebration of patriotism.

The event, held in the inspiring presence of Gujarat Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel and Member of Parliament Hari Patel, turned the skies of North Gujarat into a vibrant canvas of the Tricolour.

Addressing the gathering, Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel said that hosting the Surya Kiran air show in Mehsana was a proud moment for North Gujarat. He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for making the event possible.

Highlighting India’s growing stature, Patel remarked, “India today guides the world with the message of patience, peace, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The valour of our Air Force, Navy, and Army is a matter of immense pride for every Indian.”

Referring to recent military achievements such as Operation Sindoor, he said these operations reflect India’s growing confidence and preparedness under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Patel added that the Prime Minister’s focus on national security, peace, and development has strengthened India’s global position. He emphasised that campaigns like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and the Vocal for Local movement are laying the foundation for a stronger and self-reliant India.

MP Haribhai Patel, while thanking the Indian Air Force, described the show as “an expression of pure patriotism”. He said that the Surya Kiran display has ignited a sense of inspiration and enthusiasm among citizens, calling it a step toward building a “New India”. The MP also praised the participation of women pilots in the show, calling it a shining example of women’s empowerment in modern India.

Formed in 1996, SKAT is Asia’s only nine-aircraft aerobatic team, representing excellence and discipline under the motto “Sada Sarvottam (Always the Best)". The team has performed over 700 shows across India and abroad, including in China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE. Earlier this year, the team mesmerised audiences in Vadodara, Jamnagar, Naliya, and Bhuj.

At the Mehsana show, nine Hawk Mk132 jets executed daring manoeuvres, including the Diamond Formation, Tejas formation, loops, rolls, head-on crosses, and inverted DNA formations -- all at distances of less than five metres between aircraft. As the Tricolour trails lit up the sky, the crowd erupted in applause, celebrating the colours symbolising courage, peace, and prosperity -- saffron, white, and green. The event was flawlessly coordinated by Air Force pilots Kamal Sandhu and Gaurav Patel.

Among the dignitaries present were MLAs Sukhaji Thakor and K.K. Patel, District Collector S.K. Prajapati, DCP Tarun Dugal, Dudh Sagar Dairy Chairman Ashok Chaudhary, Unjha APMC Chairman Dinesh Patel, District Bank Chairman Vinod Patel, former MP Natuji Thakor, and senior officials from ONGC and the Indian Air Force. A large number of citizens turned up to witness what was described as one of the most inspiring aerial displays in the region’s history.