ICICI Bank Reduces Minimum Balance for New Savings Accounts from August 2025
Highlights
ICICI Bank has lowered the minimum balance for new savings accounts opened on or after 1st August 2025. Urban customers now need ₹15,000 instead of ₹50,000. Know the new rules for towns and villages too.
ICICI Bank has changed the rules for new savings accounts. Before, people had to keep more money in their accounts. Many people were not happy about this. So, the bank made it easier.
The new rules started on 13th August 2025. These rules are only for accounts opened on or after 1st August 2025. Old account holders will follow the old rules.
- Now, people in cities must keep at least ₹15,000 in their account. Before, it was ₹50,000.
- People in towns must keep ₹7,500.
- People in villages must keep ₹2,500.
This change helps more people open and keep bank accounts easily.
