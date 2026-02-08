If Bangladesh’s Hindus Choose To resist, Global Hindu community Will Back Them: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday made a strong statement on the situation in Bangladesh, saying that if the country’s Hindu population decides to stand its ground and fight for its rights, Hindus across the world will extend their support.

Speaking at a lecture series in Mumbai organised to mark 100 years of the RSS, Bhagwat said Bangladesh is home to around 1.25 crore Hindus and emphasised that collective resolve would ensure global backing for their struggle. His remarks came against the backdrop of increasing violence against minorities in Bangladesh in recent months.

Bangladesh has witnessed widespread unrest following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the student-led ‘July Uprising’ in August 2024. The turmoil intensified after the death of anti-India radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, leading to protests that escalated into mob violence. During this period, Hindu communities have been targeted in several parts of the country, with attacks reported on businessmen, labourers and students.

Turning to domestic issues, Bhagwat said earlier governments had failed to adequately address demographic changes in India, pointing to birth rates and illegal immigration as contributing factors. He added that the current government has begun taking steps on these issues and expressed confidence that the measures would succeed.

The RSS chief asserted that India can no longer be destabilised, warning that those attempting to weaken the country would ultimately fail. He also addressed questions about the organisation’s funding, saying the RSS does not depend on corporate or institutional money and instead raises resources from its own workers, who rely on simple living practices.

On issues of caste and leadership, Bhagwat said the RSS does not discriminate, stressing that anyone, irrespective of caste, can rise to the top position in the organisation. He also spoke about the Sangh’s approach in Muslim-dominated areas, saying it avoids confrontation and believes restraint helps prevent conflict.

The remarks followed Bhagwat’s address on the opening day of the lecture series, where he reiterated that the RSS is not against any community, does not seek political power, and was founded with the sole aim of uniting society.