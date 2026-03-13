If Nehru were alive, Kanshi Ram would have been UP CM: Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that if former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were alive today, Bahujan leader Kanshi Ram would have been the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a ‘Samajik Parivartan Divas’ (Social Change Day) programme organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here on the occasion of Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary.

During his address, the Congress leader paid tribute to Kanshi Ram, saying he dedicated his life to the fight for equality and social justice for marginalised communities.

Gandhi also acknowledged that the Congress had failed to fully discharge its responsibilities in the past, which forced leaders like Kanshi Ram to chart their own political path.

"If the Congress had functioned effectively at that time, Kanshi Ram would not have needed to wage a separate struggle," he said, adding that Nehru would have ensured that Kanshi Ram rose to the position of Chief Minister.

During the programme, a proposal was also passed demanding Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, for Kanshi Ram.

Launching a sharp attack on the Centre, Rahul Gandhi alleged that power and resources in the country are concentrated in a few hands.

He urged people to examine the composition of the country’s bureaucracy, corporate sector and top management of major companies. He claimed that Dalits, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Adivasis have very little representation in these sectors.

"In contrast, if you look at the list of MGNREGA workers, you will find these very communities in overwhelming numbers," he said.

Gandhi further alleged that opportunities for Dalits, Adivasis, and OBCs are being systematically curtailed under the present government, particularly in public sector employment through recruitment and interview processes.

He asserted that his Congress believes in providing equal opportunities and fair representation to all sections of society.

Gandhi said the Indian Constitution embodies an ideology shaped over thousands of years, drawing from the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and Gautam Buddha.

"The Constitution does not represent the ideology of Savarkar or Godse, and those who follow that ideology do not truly respect the spirit of the Constitution," he said.

Gandhi further claimed that Indian society has been divided into two segments -- a 15 per cent privileged minority and an 85 per cent majority, with the benefits of resources and power largely confined to the smaller section.

He said that the Congress would continue its fight for social justice, equality and greater participation of marginalised communities in governance.

"We need to engage in politics that brings change to society. Engage in such politics that enable the inclusion of Hindustan's poor, Dalits, backward classes, and tribals in the country's power sector," he told the gathering.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi was received at the Lucknow airport by state Congress leaders and party workers before proceeding to the event.



