If not today, then it will give missiles tomorrow: Congress reacts as US denies selling AMRAAMs to Pakistan

New Delhi: After the United States denied media reports suggesting it had approved the sale of advanced AIM-120 air-to-air missiles to Pakistan, the Congress on Friday raised concerns, saying that even if the missiles aren’t being given today, they may be provided tomorrow.

The US Embassy in India issued a statement earlier in the day, calling the reports “false.” The clarification stated, “No part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan.”

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Rashid Alvi told IANS, “America has changed its sales rules. According to American law, it can supply weapons to some countries and not to others. Pakistan has now been included in the list of countries to which weapons can be given. If it is not giving missiles today, it will give them tomorrow. This marks a major shift in America’s foreign affairs and foreign policy.”

He further criticised the Indian government’s response, claiming, “Our Prime Minister is so scared and subdued before President Trump that he doesn't have the courage to raise such issues. Whether Trump handcuffs our people, increases tariffs on Indian goods, raises visa prices, or even invites the Pakistani Army Chief for dinner, our Prime Minister continues to praise him. It’s unfortunate.”

Alvi further expressed concern over the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Puran Kumar, whose wife claimed in a complaint that he was subjected to caste-based abuse and humiliation.

“The statement of his wife should be enough to open the eyes of the people of India and all political parties. This is heartbreaking news. Under BJP governments, there is no respect for Dalits or Muslims. A Dalit was lynched in Bareilly, which is ruled by the BJP. In Delhi, directly under Amit Shah’s control, and now in Haryana, an IPS officer is driven to this end because of caste-based humiliation. This is not just misfortune — this is the account of BJP rule,” Alvi said.

Alvi also reacted on the ongoing debate over firecrackers ahead of Diwali. While the Supreme Court is hearing the matter, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta recently suggested that at least green firecrackers should be allowed so that Delhiites can celebrate the festival.

Commenting on this, Alvi said, “Let the Supreme Court give any decision — the kind of government we have today and the way it puts pressure on every constitutional authority. Under BJP rule, people will not stop bursting crackers. Pollution will rise. I have been observing this for a long time.”

Alvi also reacted to the incident where an advocate allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, calling for immediate legal action.

“Many people, including myself, are saying that strict legal action should be taken against him. Even now, BJP members are sitting on TV channels and defending this man, praising his actions. A BJP leader, who also served as the Director General of Police in Bhubaneswar, has lauded his courage. In such an environment, this is unacceptable. Until now, not even an FIR has been filed,” he said.

Responding to BSP chief Mayawati’s recent comments praising the Yogi Adityanath government for maintaining the Kanshi Ram Memorial in Lucknow while also attacking the Samajwadi Party, Alvi said, “I don’t know why Mayawati has praised the Yogi government. Is it because of the upkeep of the memorial? She knows very well that the Yogi government has especially oppressed Dalits and Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. Bulldozers have been used to demolish homes. Now only she will be able to tell why she has praised."