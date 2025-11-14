If Tejashwi Is Defeated… RJD leader warns of Nepal-like uprising

Patna: Ahead of the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Sunil Singh has warned of a situation similar to Nepal’s if the election officials forcibly defeat the party’s candidates.

Alleging that several RJD candidates who had won their seats were forcibly defeated in 2020, Singh said common people will hit the streets if poll officers involved in the counting process do something against public sentiments.

“I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes you witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well. Common people will hit the streets,” he said. He urged the election officials to do justice and not be misled by anyone’s pressure.

“We are absolutely vigilant about this, and we urge you not to do anything that goes against public sentiment, that the public will not accept,” he said. Singh predicted the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan will win 140-160 seats. “A new government will be formed in the state under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership,” he added. The Assembly elections in Bihar were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on Friday, and the results are also likely to be announced the same day.

Almost all exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the JDU-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As per the surveys, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan will be distant second and Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj is unlikely to have any major impact.