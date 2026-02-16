If you work like Trinamool, no one can save your job: Sukanta Majumdar on ECI suspending AEROs

Balurghat: Following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to suspend seven Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, Union MoS Sukanta Majumdar on Monday said strict action would be taken against officials who work in a biased manner.

Speaking to reporters, Sukanta Majumdar said, “The Election Commission has ordered the suspension of officials across seven blocks, including Ghatal, Shamsherganj and Sutia. These officials tried to include ineligible voters in the electoral rolls, acting beyond the rules and without justification.”

He said technology now makes it easier to verify records and detect irregularities.

“This is a time of technology. With AI, everything can be checked. That is why I have said earlier that officials must act with impartiality,” he added.

Issuing a warning, Majumdar said, “If you work for Trinamool, the ECI will take action. No one can save your job. It is necessary to remain unbiased and work with transparency to strengthen democracy.”

He further urged officials to follow democratic principles and maintain fairness in their duties.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the ECI's decision to suspend seven AEROs engaged in the ongoing SIR in West Bengal.

He was speaking to reporters outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport before leaving for Delhi.

"Despite the provisions of the election constitution, the Election Commission had been advising the Chief Secretary till now.... but this is the first time the Election Commission has exercised its power in the SIR process. After that, the Election Commission can also file an FIR if it wants," said LoP Adhikari.

The BJP leader further said, "These seven people have been suspended for legitimate reasons. They have accepted fake school certificates, they have accepted PAN cards in the SIR hearing process. They have completely violated the 13 guidelines of the Election Commission."

Adhikari alleged that such malpractices were carried out at the direction of the Mamata Banerjee government.

"This has been done due to the pressure of state secretary Nandini Chakraborty. DM's or DEO's did this and Mamata Banerjee is running the entire racket through Nandini Chakraborty," Adhikari alleged.