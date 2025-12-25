IGMC doctor-patient brawl: Medical teachers’ body calls for fair probe

Shimla: Two days after a physical altercation between a senior resident doctor and a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College, the Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) on Wednesday urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information.

The association called for a transparent legal investigation and demanded respect for the safety of healthcare workers.

In a statement, SAMDCOT, the largest representative body of medical faculty in Himachal Pradesh, expressed deep concern over the violence. The association warned that if legal action is not taken against individuals who allegedly incited the crowd, a statewide movement will be launched.

SAMDCOT office bearers, including President Dr Balbir S verma and General Secretary Dr Piyush Kapila, urged the public to consider the full sequence of events. They said the pulmonary ward was besieged for over three hours, impacting medical care.

“Currently, only short, fragmented videos are being circulated, showing isolated moments of reaction. The complete footage, however, clearly demonstrates prolonged provocation, shouting, threats, and intimidation directed at the doctors. The truth cannot be assessed based on a few seconds taken out of context,” the association said.

The association further alleged that audio recordings reveal individuals calling others to threaten doctors, creating an atmosphere of fear. They claimed that some individuals leading the protest appeared to have political motives. “If legal action is not taken against the leaders who incited and addressed the crowd, a statewide movement will be launched,” the statement added.