'Ignore the small-minded': Maha CM Fadnavis slams 'toolkit' over Davos investment deals

Davos: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday addressed growing social media criticism surrounding the state’s investment pacts at the World Economic Forum. Terming the criticism a “pre-planned toolkit”, the Chief Minister asserted that those who cannot stomach Maharashtra’s success are spreading coordinated messages to mislead the public.

The Chief Minister, who virtually addressed a press conference, said that a specific pattern of messages has emerged on social media platforms. “A toolkit has been prepared by people who are unhappy with Maharashtra’s progress. I find it amusing that everyone’s message is identical. While I won’t name them, I know exactly who is behind this,” he stated.

Addressing specific criticism regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lodha Group, Fadnavis clarified the global nature of the deal. “There is a toolkit questioning why a deal was signed with Abhishek Lodha in Davos. Abhishek Lodha is a prominent industrialist of this country. This agreement isn’t about building a personal estate; it involves four of the world’s most significant companies investing in data centres -- infrastructure that we desperately need.”

Taking a direct swipe at critics, the Chief Minister said, “I have taken note of the paid toolkit campaigns on social media. We ignore people with small minds and small hearts, but we will eventually expose them.” He further contrasted the current administration’s success with previous years, pointing out that in 2020-21, MoUs worth only Rs 70,000-80,000 crore were signed, whereas the current mission is driving Mumbai towards becoming the global “Number One” hub for data centres.

The Chief Minister further defended the decision to sign MoUs on an international stage, considering the strategic importance of the World Economic Forum. “Davos is a platform that broadcasts every deal to the entire world, cementing Maharashtra’s position as a premier investment destination. There is global visibility. The data centre deal involves 80 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with only 20 per cent being local investment in the form of land. Global companies schedule their board meetings around the Davos summit, making it the most efficient venue for finalising large-scale international contracts,” he said.

The Chief Minister responded to the opposition’s criticism over the government signing MoUs with companies from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra during the WEF summit.

The Mumbai Congress committee chief Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday had termed the Chief Minister’s visit to Davos as mere “show” and a waste of the state’s exchequer. She highlighted that several major agreements were signed with firms deeply rooted in Mumbai including Lodha Developers (associated with state Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha) Rs 1 lakh crore, K Raheja Group Rs 80,000 crore and Alta Capital-Panchshil Rs 2 lakh crore.

“The offices of these companies are located in Mumbai, some just a stone’s throw away from the Mantralaya,” Gaikwad remarked. “When these companies are based in Maharashtra, what was the need to go all the way to Davos to sign these MoUs? This is nothing but ‘Eventbaazi’ and a way to mislead the public using their own tax money.”



