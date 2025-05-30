IHRO President Nem Singh Premi Receives Royal Maharlika Award in the USA

Dr Nem Singh Premi, President of the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO), was presented with the Royal Maharlika Award at a ceremony held in Las Vegas, USA. The award was given in recognition of his contributions to the field of human rights at the global level.The ceremony took place during the 7th WCH Royal Summit, held on May 27, 2025, at the Nevada Ballroom, Gold Coast Hotel. Dr Premi also delivered a keynote address during the event. In addition to receiving the award, he was formally knighted for his work in humanitarian service.IHRO, headquartered in New Delhi, has operations in more than 50 countries. According to the organisation, Dr Premi has been involved in various missions, including efforts to secure the release of 17 Indians facing the death penalty in Sharjah and the repatriation of 400 bonded labourers from Libya. He also raised concerns at the United Nations over the treatment of the Baháʼí community in Iran. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he facilitated the establishment of a 400-bed hospital.In India, IHRO has carried out activities in states such as Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra.The Royal Maharlika Awards are presented annually to individuals and groups working in the areas of peacebuilding, humanitarian service, and justice. The summit was convened by Princess Mariam Leonora Torres Mastura, President and Founder of We Care for Humanity (WCH), in collaboration with the Royal Maharlika, the Maguindanao Sultanate, and the Honorary Philippine Consulate in Las Vegas.Other participants included G.K. Bansal, Secretary General of IHRO; Bella Aurea Belmonte; Indonesian Senator Maya Oliva Rumantir; the King and Queen of Uganda; and Kenyan Senator Karen Nyamu.