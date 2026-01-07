IICDEM unveils logo ahead of 3-day conference on democracy, election management

New Delhi: The India International Conference on Democracy & Election Management (IICDEM 2026) launched its logo on Wednesday, putting the spotlight on “citizens as the foundation of any democracy”.

The logo launch comes ahead of the three-day international conference, slated at Bharat Mandapam from January 21.

The International Conference is being organised by the IIIDEM, under the auspices of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

IIICDEM Director General Rakesh Verma, addressing a press conference earlier in the day, said that the theme of the conference is “Democracy for an inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world”.

He added that it will serve as a platform for cooperation amongst election management bodies, developing a shared vision on global challenges being faced by them and sharing best practices and innovations.

The logo features stylised human forms resembling protective hands, symbolising citizens as the foundation of democracy and the collective responsibility to safeguard democratic values.

“The IICDEM-2026 logo has been designed as the official visual identity of the India International Conference on Democracy & Election Management, reflecting the core values of democracy, participation, institutional integrity, and international cooperation,” said an official statement.

“At the centre of the composition is the globe, representing the global nature of the Conference and shared learning among nations. India is prominently positioned at the centre, highlighting its role as the host nation, the world’s largest democracy, and a key contributor to global best practices in election management. The open form of the globe at the top signifies openness and a welcoming outlook, reflecting the continuous evolution of democracy through dialogue, innovation, and shared learning,” it further said.

The colour palette is derived from the approved IIIDEM identity. Deep Sea Blue and Apple Juice have been picked as primary colours, representing institutional credibility, transparency, citizen participation, and inclusivity.

Overall, the IICDEM-2026 logo communicates a clear message -- democracy is people-driven, institutionally supported, and globally interconnected, with India playing a constructive and responsible role at its core.



