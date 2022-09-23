IIT Delhi collaborates With Swedish Team To Assess Delhi’s Air Quality

New Delhi: Stepping into the direction of climate intervention and pollution, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Friday announced that it has held discussion with a team from Sweden to assess the air quality of the national capital. The institute has teamed up with Team Sweden (Embassy of Sweden and the Swedish Trade and Invest Council - Business Sweden) and discussed the current air quality situation in Delhi and identified possible areas of joint intervention.

It has been announced that the workshop explored new-age clean air startups and defined potential joint interventions in the fight towards clean air. Participating Indian startups and Swedish companies showcased best practices in air quality management and discussed various aspects of poor air quality in Delhi.

The workshop saw participation of seven leading Swedish solution providers and eight innovative startups under IIT Delhi's incubator accelerator FITT, along with representatives from National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

The premiere institute, in a statement, stated, "Different technological interventions (monitor, protect, and prevent air pollution) and various possible areas of collaboration were identified. Plans for joint awareness campaigns across schools/education institutes and possibilities of joint R&D and co-development of technological solutions that are able to address issues at local level were discussed."

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the air quality index (AQI) has been rapidly deteriorating in the national capital. As of September 19, Delhi recorded hazy air quality. An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded as "excellent", 51 to 100 as "acceptable", 101 to 200 as "moderate", 201 to 300 as "poor", 301 to 400 as "extremely poor" and 401 to 500 as "severe". Air pollution levels that are "severe" can worsen asthma, impair lung function, and exacerbate lung illnesses.

The conference also explored matchmaking of startups under the IIT Delhi umbrella with Swedish technology companies for accelerated commercialisation and market deployment.