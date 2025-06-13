Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Ill-fated runway 23 of Ahmedabad airport
Highlights
New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The crash of Air India plane near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday was the second such major tragedy in the city since 1988, with...
New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The crash of Air India plane near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday was the second such major tragedy in the city since 1988, with both incidents linked to runway 23. As many as 133 people out of 139 on board were killed on October 19, 1988, when Indian Airlines Flight 113 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad crashed while approaching the airport’s runway 23. Before crashing, the flight to London on Thursday had also taken off from runway 23.
Findings of a probe into the 1988 incident attributed it to pilots’ error linked to descending below the minimum altitude of 500 feet or 150 metre.
The plane crash in 1988 resulted in the death of Professor Labdhi Bhandari from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
Next Story