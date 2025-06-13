Ill-fated runway 23 of Ahmedabad airport

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: The crash of Air India plane near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday was the second such major tragedy in the city since 1988, with both incidents linked to runway 23. As many as 133 people out of 139 on board were killed on October 19, 1988, when Indian Airlines Flight 113 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad crashed while approaching the airport’s runway 23. Before crashing, the flight to London on Thursday had also taken off from runway 23.

Findings of a probe into the 1988 incident attributed it to pilots’ error linked to descending below the minimum altitude of 500 feet or 150 metre.

The plane crash in 1988 resulted in the death of Professor Labdhi Bhandari from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.