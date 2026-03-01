Illegal exotic animal, bird breeding and sale racket busted in Gujarat

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has uncovered an alleged illegal breeding and sale racket of exotic animals and birds operating from a residential flat in the Navrangpura area of the city, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officers raided a flat at Ravalbhai Apartment, where they found a large number of foreign species being kept and bred inside cages within the residential premises.

Officials said several of the species are rare and fetch high prices in international markets.

Among the animals recovered were an extremely rare Red-handed Tamarin monkey baby, seven Persian cats and their kittens, 14 small and large hamsters, 15 Mini Lop rabbits and nine Leather Lab Dwarf animals.

The birds seized included six African Grey Parrots, five Blue and Gold Macaws, three Eclectus Parrots, four Sun Conures, two Galah Cockatoos and one Sulphur-crested Cockatoo.

In addition, a large number of African lovebirds, conures, cockatiels, budgerigars and finches were found at the premises.

According to the Crime Branch, the documents produced by the accused through the government’s PARIVESH portal appeared prima facie incomplete and suspicious.

"The documents shown to us on the PARIVESH portal appear incomplete and raise doubts," a senior Crime Branch official told IANS.

Officials said that keeping such a large number of wild and exotic species in a densely populated residential area without biosecurity safeguards or scientific facilities poses a serious public health risk.

"Maintaining exotic and wild species in a residential flat without biosecurity measures can lead to the spread of zoonotic diseases and endanger local residents," the official said, adding that the use of a residential property for commercial breeding activities amounts to a significant violation of regulations.

Officials confirmed the Forest Department, the Municipal Corporation and the Customs Department will jointly verify the authenticity of documents, examine the legality of imports and assess potential health risks as part of a detailed investigation.

"We have communicated the matter to the Forest Department and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. They will file a complaint in this case. No arrests have been made so far, and we are working with the concerned authorities on further action," the official added.