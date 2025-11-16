Illegal poppy farms destroyed in Manipur; joint operation foils large-scale production bid

The security forces, in a joint crackdown, have destroyed around 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur’s mountainous Kangpokpi district, effectively foiling an attempt to manufacture opium worth several crores, officials said on Sunday.

A Defence spokesman said that based on intelligence input regarding illicit poppy cultivation, Assam Rifles, in association with CRPF and Manipur Police, launched a joint operation in Loibol Khullen areas in Kangpokpi district on Saturday morning and continued till late evening.

The operation involved large-scale area domination and the search for suspected pockets. During the operation, the joint team discovered and destroyed around 25 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, which had the potential to yield over 170 kgs of opium, worth multiple crores, thereby dealing a significant blow to illegal drug networks active in the region, he said.

The spokesman said the intensive operation was conducted under challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, and the crackdown highlights the unwavering efforts of Assam Rifles to curb illicit narcotics cultivation and dismantle the financial networks that fuel insurgency and other anti-national activities.

This successful operation reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the Assam Rifles towards fostering a drug-free Northeast and contributing to long-term peace, stability and socio-economic development in the region, an Assam Rifles statement said.

The latest destruction of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur is the third similar operation in the same hilly Kangpokpi district in two weeks. On November 12, the Assam Rifles, along with CRPF and Manipur Police, destroyed around 25 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in the Kangpokpi district, and these destroyed poppy fields had the potential to yield around 190 kilograms of opium worth multiple crores.

On November 2, the Assam Rifles, along with other security forces, also destroyed illegal poppy plantations cultivated over a total of 30 acres in the same Kangchup district. Three farm huts, three fertiliser bags and two sacks of salt found at the sites were destroyed. Two burnt Gypsy vehicles were also found at the site.

A senior official of the state government said that as part of the Manipur government’s “War against drugs”, various security forces, including Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, over the years have destroyed hundreds of acres of illegal poppy cultivation in government and forest lands.

In 2020, the security forces and the government agencies identified a staggering 8,057 acres of poppy fields, of which 1,695 acres were destroyed. This trend of rigorous action continued in subsequent years. The Assam Rifles and the other security forces intensified their operations to destroy hundreds of acres of illegal poppy cultivation. By 2024 and 2025, the area of identified poppy fields had declined significantly, reflecting the success of the state and Central governments and security forces’ multi-pronged strategy, the official pointed out.

State politicians and officials observed that the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur, along with the rising drug menace, is one of the major causes of the current situation. Assam Rifles’ zero-tolerance policy against narcotics-related activities has led to legal actions against defaulters, including cultivators and financiers, a defence spokesman said.

He said that the Assam Rifles continued its determination to fight against the menace of poppy cultivation along the India-Myanmar border.

The spokesman said that by eliminating poppy fields and striking at the roots of narco-trade, Assam Rifles has reaffirmed its commitment towards ensuring stability and security in Manipur and beyond. According to the defence official, the battle against poppy cultivation has been a consistent priority for the paramilitary force, as reflected in its sustained efforts over the years.