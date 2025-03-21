Illicit liquor valued at Rs 99 lakh destroyed in Gujarat's Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha: Illicit liquor valued at approximately Rs 99 lakh was seized and destroyed in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.

A total of 47,643 bottles of foreign liquor were confiscated in 220 cases registered across four police stations under the Himmatnagar division.

Following strict security measures, the seized liquor was stored at multiple locations before being disposed of.

On Thursday, the contraband was brought to the outskirts of Virpur village on the Himmatnagar-Idar road, where it was destroyed in the presence of officials.

In Himmatnagar A-Division, 105 cases resulted in the seizure of 25,409 bottles worth Rs 61,11,750. Himmatnagar B-Division recorded 30 cases, with 2,164 bottles confiscated, valued at Rs 4,11,962. The Himmatnagar Rural Police Station registered 16 cases, leading to the seizure of 4,748 bottles worth Rs 12,29,128.

Meanwhile, in Gambhoi Police Station, 74 cases led to the confiscation of 18,002 bottles worth Rs 27,44,465. This extensive operation resulted in a total confiscation of 47,643 bottles of illegal liquor.

The disposal of the confiscated alcohol was carried out under strict supervision. The process took place at Virpur village in the presence of DYSP A.K. Patel, PI R.T. Udavat, PSI A.B. Shah, PSI H.R. Herbha, and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

A bulldozer was used to crush the bottles, ensuring destruction.

To prevent foul odour from spreading, the Fire Department personnel sprayed water over the debris.

Gujarat, a state with strict prohibition laws, has witnessed numerous incidents of illegal liquor seizures in recent years. In January 2019, the Vadodara crime branch seized a significant consignment of illicit liquor valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh.

The operation uncovered 318 cartons containing 3,816 bottles of foreign-made liquor concealed behind sacks of wheat grain in a truck.

The total value of the seized items, including the vehicle, amounted to over Rs 31 lakh.

In December 2020, Vadodara police destroyed over 33,000 bottles of seized foreign-made liquor, estimated to be worth around Rs 88 lakh. These bottles had been confiscated between March 2018 and October 2020.

In January, authorities in Vadodara intercepted a tempo in the Chanod area, leading to the seizure of illegal foreign liquor valued at Rs 25.83 lakh.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of cash, mobile phones, and vehicles, bringing the total value of seized goods to Rs 39.31 lakh.

In August 2023, a concerning incident occurred at the Piplod police station in Dahod, where 23 boxes of seized liquor were reported missing.