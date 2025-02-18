"I'm Disgusted, But...": Lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud Defends Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court Amid Controversial Comments

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday granted content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as ‘BeerBiceps,’ protection from arrest, despite facing severe criticism for his controversial remarks made on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. These comments, which sparked a nationwide uproar, were deemed "perverted" and "unacceptable" by the court.

Allahbadia's remarks during a conversation with comedian Samay Raina on the YouTube show, where he discussed parents and sex, triggered multiple FIRs and widespread backlash. The Supreme Court did not hesitate to reprimand the YouTuber, with Justice Surya Kant condemning his words, stating that there was something "dirty" in his mind, which was "vomited" on the platform. The bench, including Justice N Kotiswar Singh, expressed that Allahbadia's comments would embarrass families and society, labelling them an example of "perverted" thinking.

Lawyer’s Response: "Disgusted, But…"

Despite the harsh criticisms, the Supreme Court granted Allahbadia protection from arrest, based on the argument made by senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud. Chandrachud contended that multiple FIRs were filed on the same issue and that his client should not be arrested. He also raised the issue of death threats Allahbadia had received in light of the controversy.

Justice Surya Kant, however, questioned Chandrachud, asking, "Are you defending the kind of language he has used?" In response, the lawyer admitted to being "disgusted" by the comments but clarified that profanity, on its own, does not necessarily constitute a criminal offence. "As an officer of the court, I personally am disgusted by what the petitioner has said, but whether it rises to the level of a criminal offence is another question," Chandrachud stated.

The lawyer also noted that the mere use of profanity does not define obscenity. Referring to a past Supreme Court case, he explained that obscenity involves content that excites "lustful thoughts or sexual thoughts in the mind of a reasonable person."

Supreme Court's Conditions for Allahbadia

While offering him protection from arrest, the court imposed several conditions on Allahbadia. No further FIRs related to his comments were to be filed, and the court instructed him to refrain from airing any future episodes of India’s Got Latent until further notice. Additionally, Allahbadia was ordered to deposit his passport at the Thane police station and seek court permission before leaving the country.

The bench also requested responses from the Centre, Maharashtra, and Assam governments regarding his plea to consolidate and quash the multiple FIRs against him. As of now, the FIRs span several states, with cases filed in Maharashtra, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh. The Maharashtra Cyber Department has even called for the removal of all 18 episodes of the controversial show under the IT Act.

Meanwhile, Assam police have sent a team to Pune to summon Samay Raina, who was involved in the incident. The case revolves around promoting obscenity on the YouTube show.

The controversy continues to unfold, with both legal and public attention focusing on the potential consequences for content creators in the digital age.