IMA Doctors Call Off Protest After Meeting Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to doctors under the umbrella organisation of Indian Medical Association (IMA) in a video-conference on Wednesday, to call off the protest proposed by the IMA. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan was also present at the meeting chaired by the Home Minister in which he reached out to doctors across the country assuring them of safety and security. Amit Shah also gave them assurances on the supply of proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to healthcare personnel.

Following the Home Minister's assurance, the IMA announced that it had called off the proposed strike.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) withdraws their protest after their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan via video-conferencing today. pic.twitter.com/Mxb2dVRkS9 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah is reported to have observed that the safety of doctors and healthcare personnel is of paramount importance and is non-negotiable. He assured the doctors of safety and security at every level. Doctors had complained of stigmatization, assaults, lack of safety and inadequate or inferior PPEs.



Meanwhile, in Mumbai 10 new cases of doctors and nurses from Bhatia Hospital are among healthcare professionals who tested positive. With over close to 250 healthcare professionals including several doctors getting infected, about 10-15 hospitals in Mumbai are now inaccessible for treatment making the challenge against Coronavirus in the state capital even more complex. Doctors and other healthcare professionals from Jaslok Hospital, KEM and other major medical facilities have also been infected, which is proving to be a cause of worry and concern to the authorities.