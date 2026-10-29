IMD issues orange alert for extremely heavy rain in eastern MP

Bhopal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh on Thursday under the influence of Cyclone Arnab.

Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli are under the orange alert, while several other districts have been warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Bhopal, moderate thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rain are likely to continue over Balaghat, Mandla, Kanha, Dindori, Shahdol, Banagarh Dam, Anuppur, Amarkantak, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Thunderstorms with lightning and light rain are expected over Seoni, Jabalpur, Bhedaghat, Katni, Umaria, Bandhavgarh, Satna, Chitrakoot, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara and Pandhurna.

The IMD has also indicated the possibility of moderate rain at the rate of 5-15 mm per hour in the orange-alert districts, with a 30-60 per cent chance of cloud-to-ground lightning. In other areas, light rain of less than 5 mm per hour and lower lightning probability are expected.

Even after the withdrawal of the monsoon, rainfall activity continues in the state. Weather conditions are likely to deteriorate further in the eastern region on Thursday. Heavy rain is also expected in Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat, with some places possibly receiving four inches or more of rain.

Cities such as Bhopal, Gwalior, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind and Sheopur may witness cloudy skies, light rain, strong winds and thunderstorms.

The IMD has advised people to stay away from low-lying areas, avoid shelter under trees during thunderstorms and exercise caution while travelling on wet roads.

The southwest monsoon withdrew from Madhya Pradesh on October 3, yet rainfall has continued throughout the month due to weather systems distinct from typical monsoon patterns, including the influence of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

Weather experts note that data from the past decade shows October can bring a mix of rain, heat and cold.

The month has witnessed bright sunshine and clear skies, but a drop in nighttime temperatures has been accompanied by rain in several districts. The southwest monsoon remained active for about 100 days, and even after its withdrawal, localised systems are sustaining the ongoing rainfall.



