Improving green spaces and parks as summer begins

As summer approaches, the Delhi government has begun to improve green spaces in densely populated areas, making neighbourhood parks more usable during the hotter months. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has initiated an environmental upgradation drive across several urban slum clusters and adjoining parks. The exercise is currently underway in areas such as Shakur Basti (Sisu Vatika), Old Seelampur, Dwarka, Goyala Dairy, Peeragarhi, Nangloi, Raghubir Nagar and Paschim Puri, the department said, adding that similar works will be taken up in other locations in a phased manner. According to DUSIB, the initiative focuses on improving the condition of existing parks through soil preparation, addition of organic inputs and basic landscaping measures.

Plantation of selected tree and shrub species is also part of the plan to enhance green cover and provide relief from heat in these localities, the official said. The plan includes the plantation of trees, shrubs and hedges, along with the development of green patches through the laying of doob grass turf, he said.

Authorities have proposed planting a variety of species such as Alstonia scholaris, Mimusops elengi (Maulsri), Ficus panda, Ficus nuda and Putranjiva roxburghii to enhance greenery in these areas. The drive aims to revive underutilised green patches and ensure their upkeep during peak summer, he said.