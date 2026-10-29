Imran Khan Seeks Evidence Behind Notice Proposing Cancellation of His OCI Card

Actor Imran Khan has asked the authorities to provide the evidence supporting a notice proposing the cancellation of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, arguing that he has not been given a fair opportunity to respond to the allegations against him.

Khan, a US citizen who has lived in India for more than four decades, challenged a “Leave India Notice” issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The notice directed him to leave India by October 28 after Mumbai Police detained him at a protest site in Mumbai. The Bombay High Court has since stayed the notice until November 2.

In a representation dated October 22, Khan wrote to the FRRO that the show-cause notice dated October 17 had mentioned documents and a police report submitted by Mumbai Police. But he claimed these materials were not provided to him so he could address the allegations.

Khan also questioned a statement attributed to him in the notice, describing it as incomplete. He claimed that the police had not attempted to record his statement in connection with the registration of the First Information Report (FIR).

The actor demanded all material used by the authorities to be made available, stating this was essential in order to be transparent and fair and to ensure accountability in the decision-making process. He said that the reasons given in the notice were vague and confusing.

Khan also stated that the documents would be vital to his defence and that his OCI status would be jeopardised if the documents were not turned over. He told the authorities that he would be ready to cooperate with the proceedings, and requested the authorities to consider his close association with India, where he has lived for 42 years and developed his family life.

Bombay High Court Puts Leave India Notice on Hold

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday put the Leave India Notice on hold until November 2 after the FRRO sought additional time to respond to Khan’s petition. The authorities assured the court that he would not be required to leave India by the original October 28 deadline.

The notice followed Khan’s presence at a youth-led protest near Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The demonstration was held in support of the CJP protest and called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

The FRRO notice cited provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which empowers authorities to regulate the stay and movement of foreign nationals in India.

Imran Khan Denies Joining the Protest

Khan has denied violating any rules, maintaining that no protest was underway when he arrived at the location. He also said he did not cross police barricades to enter the protest site.

According to the actor, media personnel surrounded him as he was returning to his vehicle, after which he was apprehended. He has also questioned the notice for not clearly identifying the rule he allegedly violated.

Khan argued that OCI cardholders fall under a distinct legal category and said the action against him was excessive given his long residence in India. The Bombay High Court’s interim order has temporarily halted the requirement for him to leave the country while the matter remains under consideration.