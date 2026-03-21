Imtiaz Ali thanks Mumbai Police for retrieving his lost bag at the airport

Mumbai: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali got himself into a fix when he forgot his bag at one of the shops at the Mumbai airport. As he had already come out of the airport, he was unable to go back. However, Mumbai Police came to his rescue and helped retrieve his bag.

Expressing his gratitude towards Mumbai Police for helping him get his lost bag, the 'Jab We Met' maker took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and shared a thank you note saying,

"Forgot my bag at a shop inside and came out of the airport and into a fix!! couldn't enter back!! But @mumbaipolice was there to help. Mr Nazim Pathan went out of his way for me. Thank you sir, Jao Hind! (sic)"

Work-wise, Imtiaz is currently awaiting the release of his forthcoming romantic entertainer, "Main Vaapas Aaunga", starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah, along with others.

The recently released teaser of the drama shows Diljit as the voice behind a beautiful pre-partition love story featuring Vedang and Sharvari.

However, their simple romance ends up facing socio-political obstacles.

Towards the end of the clip, Vedang is heard declaring, “Main vaapas aaunga, (I will come back)”.

"Main Vaapas Aaunga" is expected to release in the cinema halls on 12th June.

In January, the makers shared the release date for the highly anticipated drama with a social media post.

They wrote, "Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah Directed by Imtiaz Ali Music by A.R. Rahman Lyrics by Irshad Kamil Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary."

Produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the film also marks the reunion of Imtiaz with the Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil.