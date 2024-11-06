  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

In-Flight Wi-Fi Now Available After 3,000 Meters: New Rules for Airline Passengers

In-Flight Wi-Fi Now Available After 3,000 Meters: New Rules for Airline Passengers
x
Highlights

Passengers can now access Wi-Fi on flights once the aircraft reaches 3,000 meters, according to new regulations under the Aviation and Maritime Connectivity Act.

Airline passengers can now access Wi-Fi once their plane reaches an altitude of 3,000 meters, according to a new directive issued by the central government under the Aviation and Maritime Connectivity (Amendment) Act.

This update permits the use of electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets for internet access, but only after the aircraft has reached the specified altitude.

The rule will be applicable on all flights.

Wi-Fi Access Granted After 3,000 Meters

In 2018, a mandate was put in place that restricted mobile communication services on planes until they reached at least 3,000 meters, in order to prevent interference with terrestrial mobile networks. Under the revised rules, passengers will be able to access the internet through Wi-Fi after this altitude is reached, provided that the use of electronic devices is permitted.

Captain’s Control Over Wi-Fi Service

The captain of the flight will have the authority to turn the Wi-Fi on or off during the flight.

Wi-Fi will be activated when the aircraft reaches a stable cruising altitude and speed.

However, during takeoff or landing, when the plane is not at a stable altitude, Wi-Fi services will be switched off for safety reasons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick