In Haryana, 8 out of 100 Coronavirus-infected: Sero survey

Chandigarh:In Haryana, eight out of every 100 people have contracted the coronavirus and recovered from it. Faridabad district adjoining the national capital is the worst affected.

This fact came to light in a sero prevalence study carried out in the state in August. The result of the study was made public by state Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday.

The survey shows that urban population has been affected more than the rural.

The sero-positivity in urban areas was 9.6 per cent compared to 6.9 per cent rural areas, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has high sero-positivity compared to other districts.

It was 25.8 per cent in Faridabad district (31.1 per cent in urban and 22.2 per cent in rural), 13.3 per cent in Sonipat (18 per cent in urban and 10 per cent in rural) and 10.8 per cent in Gurugram (18.5 per cent in urban and 5.7 per cent in rural).

The other districts with higher sero-positivity are Karnal 12.2 per cent (17.6 per cent in urban and 8.8 per cent in rural), Jind 11 per cent, Kurukshetra 8.7 per cent, Charkhi Dadri 8.3 per cent and Yamunanagar 8.3 per cent.

The districts with lower sero-positivity comprise Panipat 7.4 per cent, Palwal 7.4 per cent, Panchkula 6.5 per cent, Jhajjar 5.9 per cent and Ambala 5.2 per cent.

During the survey, samples of 850 people from each district were taken.