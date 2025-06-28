In His Fifth Year, Chief Minister Dhami to Gift a Comprehensive Women’s Policy

Under Pushkar Government’s Four-Year Tenure, Women Empowered at Every Level — From Government Jobs to Cooperative Societies, Women Got Reservation

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in the fifth year of his tenure, is set to gift the women of Uttarakhand a comprehensive women’s policy. Uttarakhand’s first women-centric policy is likely to be tabled in the cabinet soon. Through this, the government will lay out a structured roadmap for the economic and social empowerment of women. Over the past four years, Chief Minister Dhami has already taken major steps—granting 30% reservation for women in government jobs and, for the first time, implementing women’s reservation in cooperative societies—aiming to strengthen women’s leadership at all levels. To economically empower women, innovative schemes like Mahila Saarthi Yojana, Ekal Mahila Swarozgar Yojana, and Lakhpati Didi have also been successfully implemented on the ground.

01 – Reservation in Government Jobs

The Pushkar Singh Dhami government has reinstated 30% horizontal reservation for women of Uttarakhand in government jobs. This benefit is extended to all women who have domicile status in Uttarakhand. Since this policy came into effect, the number of women employees in government offices has increased. After receiving the Governor’s approval, the women’s reservation officially came into force from 10th January 2023.

02 – Reservation in Cooperative Societies

The Dhami government has also implemented 33% reservation for women in cooperative societies. While local bodies and panchayats in Uttarakhand already had women’s reservation, this move ensures women’s leadership now emerges even in cooperatives. The implementation of this policy at the grassroots level is being seen as a potential game-changer.

03 – Opportunities for Self-Employment

On March 8, 2025 (International Women’s Day), the government launched the Mahila Saarthi Yojana as a pilot project in Dehradun. Under this scheme, women are now earning livelihoods by driving auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers to ferry passengers. Additionally, schemes like Lakhpati Didi, Mukhyamantri Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana, Ekal Mahila Swarozgar Yojana, and Drone Didi are creating multiple self-employment opportunities for women across the state.





“Women are the backbone of Uttarakhand’s society. Our government believes that without empowering women, the progress of society is impossible. That’s why we’ve launched several women-centric schemes that will prove to be game-changers in the future. Continuing this commitment, we are soon bringing a comprehensive Women’s Policy.”

— Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister